PM denies allegations that he raised Michael Towke’s heritage in preselection battle

In his battle for preselection for the seat of Cook, ScoMo was accused of urging people not to support Michael Towke because of his Lebanese heritage.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Saturday Paper reported that Towke said: “They informed me that Morrison was appealing with them to not support me based solely on the rationale that my family heritage was Lebanese.”

“He was adamant and explicit that a candidate of Lebanese heritage could not hold the seat of Cook, especially after the Cronulla riots.”

Scott Morrison has denied the allegations and referred to them as “bitter and malicious slurs”.

More to come.