Scotty warns Kanye West to get vaxxed or no Australian tour

The next episode of the anti-vax border patrol saga sees Scott Morrison going head to head with Kanye West.

A report has surfaced which suggests that Kanye West is hoping to book Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for a show in March, before heading back to the US to headline Coachella.

So in an attempt to distract Australia from the fact that under his watch, the country has gone to utter shite, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is show-ponying his “power” by warning the American rapper that he cannot enter Australia unless he can prove he is fully vaccinated.

Kanye’s tour hasn’t officially been announced yet, but his team reached out to Marvel Stadium to request a change of venue for an AFL match scheduled for March 21. The request was declined, but the show was rescheduled to March 12.

In his usual fashion, the PM made a statement that said the exact same thing so many times that nobody could actually understand what he was nattering on about.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated, they’re the rules,” he said. “They apply to everybody as people have seen. It doesn’t matter who you are, they’re the rules. Follow the rules [and] you can come, if you don’t follow the rules you can’t.”

In the past, Kanye has voiced his concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, referring to them as “the mark of the beast,” in a 2020 interview with Forbes.

But then in November last year, Kanye admitted that he’s half vaccinated, so there isn’t any evidence that he’s actually an anti-vaxxer. But we’re glad Scomo has made himself feel relevant.

Maybe Kanye would have better luck if he was more involved with Hillsong, or if he were a sex offender – Scotty seems to have their back.