News

A man in NSW casually popped into the servo completely nude

LS

by Lochie Schuster

Nude BP

Credit: Ewok Hunter/Twitter

LS

by Lochie Schuster

A man in the eastern suburbs of Sydney has strolled into a servo with his todger out – and the footage is barely believable.

As much as we wish the headline was clickbait, unfortunately, this is 100% real.

A man in Edgecliff, NSW, did a servo run wearing nothing but sunnies and a pair of thongs (not the type of thong that actually covers something), filled his car with petrol and then paid inside without giving a single shit.

naked man servo
Credit: Bruno Bouchet/Twitter

A Twitter user called Bruno Bouchet posted a rear-view photo of the naked man, captioned, “Real life version of that dream you have when you’re completely starkers in public.”

Many people assumed the picture had been photoshopped – and fair enough, it’s completely bonkers. But to prove the doubters wrong, Bouchet posted some very NSFW CCTV footage, clearly showing the man stroll into the BP, free-willy, to pay for his petrol.

But the funniest part of the video is the cashier. They just go about their business as if this happened every day – and who knows, maybe it does? It’s Edgecliff after all.

One Twitter user commented on the post, “Disgusting. I can’t believe he wasn’t wearing a mask.”

Surely we’re not the only ones who read NSFW as “New South F**king Whales” – and this time, both phrases are far too real.

Related