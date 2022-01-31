A man in NSW casually popped into the servo completely nude

A man in the eastern suburbs of Sydney has strolled into a servo with his todger out – and the footage is barely believable.

As much as we wish the headline was clickbait, unfortunately, this is 100% real.

A man in Edgecliff, NSW, did a servo run wearing nothing but sunnies and a pair of thongs (not the type of thong that actually covers something), filled his car with petrol and then paid inside without giving a single shit.

A Twitter user called Bruno Bouchet posted a rear-view photo of the naked man, captioned, “Real life version of that dream you have when you’re completely starkers in public.”

Real life version of that dream you have when you’re completely starkers in public pic.twitter.com/foqT3DBuHC — Bruno Bouchet (@brunobbouchet) January 29, 2022

Many people assumed the picture had been photoshopped – and fair enough, it’s completely bonkers. But to prove the doubters wrong, Bouchet posted some very NSFW CCTV footage, clearly showing the man stroll into the BP, free-willy, to pay for his petrol.

But the funniest part of the video is the cashier. They just go about their business as if this happened every day – and who knows, maybe it does? It’s Edgecliff after all.

One Twitter user commented on the post, “Disgusting. I can’t believe he wasn’t wearing a mask.”

Surely we’re not the only ones who read NSFW as “New South F**king Whales” – and this time, both phrases are far too real.