Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ has been confirmed for 2020

Don’t fret everybody, Baby Yoda will return in 2020. A second season of The Mandalorian (the show that features Baby Yoda) has been confirmed for a second season.

The show’s director and showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed the news in a Twitter post, saying the new season will come at the end of 2020.

Favreau has made the announcement shortly after the eighth and final episode of the show has been made available to stream on Disney+. He tweeted: “Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020.”

Favreau tweeted out the date along with a statue of Gamorrean, a green pig-like creature seen previously in the Star Wars universe in Return of the Jedi.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

It was first announced that filming for season 2 of The Mandalorian had begun back in November when the first episode of the show dropped.

This all comes just after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit cinemas, which has been receiving mixed reviews. Many praise The Mandalorian as the best Star Wars story of the franchise’s Disney-era.

