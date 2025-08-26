Senior Dunce Drops Futuristic Club Banger ‘Romantic LLM’ with DORA

Senior Dunce taps into the space of AI girlfriends on new track

Senior Dunce has always thrived where weirdness meets the dance floor, and his latest, Romantic LLM, proves he’s still a master of both.

From the very first bass thump, it’s clear this track wants you moving. DORA’s silky vocals glide over the beat, adding warmth to a track that sits somewhere between human emotion and digital desire.

There’s an intimacy in the way her voice floats above the production, pulling you in even as the rhythm pushes you toward the centre of the floor.

The lyrics lean into the AI-girlfriend vibe perfectly for our hyper-connected 2025: “Maybe your emotion is the same as my emotion.” It’s playful, slightly uncanny, and strangely relatable, reflecting a world where love and tech collide.

Hooks like the “do do doo doo doo” bits stick in your head long after the club lights fade – little moments that sneak in and refuse to leave.

Production-wise, Senior Dunce knows exactly when to drop the bass and let DORA’s voice soar, and when to lift it back up to keep the energy rolling. There’s a hint of early Calvin Harris in the euphoric build-ups, but he spices it up with a very deft touch — quintessential dance floor sounds, little notes of clear clarity and a dose of perfect imperfection – that make it unmistakably him.

A self-declared dunce with over 20 years behind the decks, as a producer, sound designer, and club owner, he wears his oddities proudly. From his Instagram dunce cone to his obsessive kick drum choices, he turns imperfection into an art form.

On Romantic LLM, that authenticity lands a track that’s futuristic yet human, emotionally resonant but still a proper floor-filler. Whether you’re thinking about love in the age of AI or just chasing a euphoric banger, this one hits both marks – either way, if dunces make tunes like this, I’m sold.

Listen to ‘Romantic LLM below.