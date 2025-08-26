Kneecap cancel 15 US tour dates ahead of UK court hearing

Legal drama forces Belfast rap trio Kneecap to hit pause on US tour

Irish rap trio Kneecap have been forced to cancel 15 US shows scheduled for October, citing an upcoming court appearance in London as the reason.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, is due back at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26 in relation to an alleged incident at a London gig last November. Prosecutors claim Ó hAnnaidh displayed a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah, a charge he denies. His legal team has argued the case should be thrown out due to a technical error. The next hearing will decide if the magistrates’ court even has jurisdiction.

The band, known for their fiery lyrics in Irish and English, shared the news on social media:

“Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour, as the British government continues its witch-hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October. With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver. But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads.”

Kneecap reassured fans that refunds will be available through points of purchase and teased “something very special” for US audiences next week, hinting they still want to connect with their North American fans despite the cancellations.

Interestingly, the band confirmed their Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto will go ahead as planned.

Formed in Belfast in 2017, Kneecap have made headlines for their provocative performances and politically charged lyrics. They faced controversy earlier this year after footage surfaced of them allegedly making incendiary comments about MPs and international conflicts. The group has apologised to families of murdered MPs and maintained they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah.

Despite the legal storm, Kneecap continue to be a central voice in Irish rap, with standout tracks like Get Your Brits Out, Better Way To Live featuring Fontaines DC’s Grian Chatten, and The Recap. Their outspoken, rebellious energy remains at the core of their appeal – even if it comes with headlines.