Shaggy prepares to drop star-studded new album lottery

Reggae fusion icon Shaggy promises a mix of dance, soul, and signature sound

Shaggy is gearing up to drop his first studio album in six years, and it already promises to bring a wave of energy, collaboration and classic reggae‑fusion vibes.

According to a recent report, the album is titled Lottery and is slated for release in March 2026.

On “Lottery,” Shaggy reunites with longtime creative allies, most notably Sting, and also brings in guest appearances from Robin Thicke, Akon, Jeremiah and Anthony Hamilton. According to Shaggy, the record is “versatile”, music to dance to, cry to, get ready to… or even “make love to.”

Long celebrated as “the king of hybrids,” Shaggy says “Lottery” leans into his signature style: reggae fusion with a twist, mixing rhythmic beats and uplifting melodies that “bring joy and fun.”

In the lead‑up to the album release, Shaggy gave fans a taste of what’s to come by debuting new tracks live at Art Basel Miami Beach (during BitBasel) and even performing holiday‑era classics for a festive crowd.

For fans of Shaggy and reggae or soulful cross‑genre music in general, “Lottery” could be a strong contender for one of the most exciting albums of 2026: full of collaboration, rhythm, and that familiar Shaggy energy.

Stay tuned for the full tracklist and release date by following his socials here.