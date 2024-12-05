Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory release grungy new single

‘Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)’, A trippy taste of Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’s debut album

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory have just released their grungy second single ‘Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)’.

It’s accompanied by a fittingly trippy music video by Ethan Dawes, ahead of their February self-titled debut.

Sharon Van Etten is typically known for her emotive rock. Songs such as ‘Every Time the Sun Comes Up’ and ‘Seventeen’, have connected her to fans around the world. She is now teaming up with her bandmates; Jorge Balbi, Devra Hoff, and Teeny Lieberson, under the new name Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory.

The band is set to debut with a self-titled album on February 7, and they’ve just shared their latest taste of what’s to come. ‘Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)’ is a psych-rock track, with swirling vocals, and heavier guitar than usual for Van Etten.

According to Van Etten the single is about learning to understand people from different backgrounds and perspectives “while also trying to be compassionate towards our past, present, and future selves.” It follows their October single, ‘Afterlife’, which is closer in style to her previous releases.

‘Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)’ marks a new direction for Van Etten and the band. They have taken a new approach in recording the upcoming album. Sharon stated in an interview with NME:

“I didn’t want to over rehearse the songs to death. And so, for the first time ever, I asked if the band just wanted to “jam”, play without it having to be something, to clear our heads”

And that’s how the band ended up with ‘Southern Life’ and the sixth song on the track list ‘I Can’t Imagine (Why You Feel This Way)”. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory are booked to tour the UK and Europe in February and March upon the album’s release.

The full track list for ‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory’ is:

‘Live Forever’ ‘Afterlife’ ‘Idiot Box’ ‘Trouble’ ‘Indio’ ‘I Can’t Imagine (Why You Feel This Way)’ ‘Somethin’ Ain’t Right’ ‘Southern Life (What It Must Be Like)’ ‘Fading Beauty’ ‘I Want You Here’

‘Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory will be released February 7 via Jagjaguwar. You can pre-order the album here.