Someone redirected the Antifa website to Joe Biden’s campaign site, and Trump supporters are losing their minds

Donald Trump’s supporters lost their minds over Twitter yesterday after it was discovered that for a period of time during the day, anti-fascist political movement Antifa’s website, antifa.com, redirected users to Joe Biden’s website, JoeBiden.com.

The political movement utilising both non-violent and directly violent action have loudly opposed President Trump, who has blamed the group for unrest and violent protests in recent months.

Now, on the same day that Biden appointed Kamala Harris as his running mate, the website mishap was discovered to the delight of Trump supporters. Antifa.com has been an active site since 2001 and has been renewed every year since it was taken over in April 2002.

While it’s obvious to some that the redirect could merely be the work of the domain owner, it hasn’t stopped Trump supporters from believing that Trump’s opposing candidate could be in charge of Antifa itself.

Oh my God…https://t.co/SVbzKUNl8A goes to Joe Biden’s website 🤣🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 12, 2020

BREAKING: Everyone go to https://t.co/yWWh5sPVak RIGHT NOW!!! ALL OF AMERICA MEEDS TO SEE THIS!!! RT! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 12, 2020

PSA: if you type in https://t.co/Sk7krmGy1j it directs you to @JoeBiden’s campaign site. That should tell you enough about the Democratic Party — Blunt Force Truth (@BFT_Podcast) August 12, 2020

The ordeal even led one reporter from far-right news network OANN to ask Trump about the redirect in a press conference.

The redirect has since been fixed, with the website now displaying an error message, seemingly proving that the entire thing was nothing but a hoax – with the domain owner, or as Trump supporters want you to believe, Joe Biden – caught in the act.

OANN reporter Chanel Rion claims, in a question to Trump, that when you go to https://t.co/m2RNaYITYe it takes you to Joe Biden’s website. This is what happens: pic.twitter.com/CflfONdXBU — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 12, 2020

Another day, another conspiracy.