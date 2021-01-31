Tributes pour in for Grammy-nominated musical icon SOPHIE

SOPHIE’s acclaimed avante-pop career constantly challenged the boundaries of experimental music.

The world of music is in mourning following the death of 34-year-old producer SOPHIE. In a statement released by the artist’s team, it was revealed that the Glasgow-born musician passed away in a tragic accident in Athens.

SOPHIE’s UK label, Transgressive, released a statement explaining the circumstances of the producer’s passing: “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

It’s safe to say that the world has suffered an incredible and monumental loss. SOPHIE was a bonafide sonic genius, who dissected, mixed, and synthesised the foundations of electro-pop to create a new niche of experimental dance music.

Working with the likes of Lady Gaga, Vince Staples, and Charli XCX, SOPHIE was a disruptive force to the music industry, with the unique ability to use abstract electronic music to create meaningful, emotional music.

This innately emotional artistry was the cornerstone of SOPHIE’s LGBT-championing artistry, cementing the producer as a cultural figure that inspired an entire generation of gender-queer musicians.

Tributes from fellow musicians and fans alike have poured in for the legendary icon:

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

It’s genuinely hard to describe how heartbroken i am over the news of the death of SOPHIE this afternoon. she was a creative genius and an absolutely godsend. this one really really hurts. Rest In Power, SOPHIE, and may you shine brightest out of all the stars 👼🏻 💕 pic.twitter.com/ktfjTANwFb — dan 🦉⚡️🏺🏛 (@danielbisset) January 30, 2021

Rest In Peace to SOPHIE. I found myself so consistently inspired by her and in awe of her production. Heartbroken to hear this — FINNEAS (@finneas) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE’s 2018 album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was released by Transgressive Records and was subsequently nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys in 2019.

This article was written without the use of gender-specific pronouns, as requested by SOPHIE’s team.