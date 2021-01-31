News

Tributes pour in for Grammy-nominated musical icon SOPHIE

by Ria Pandey

SOPHIE’s acclaimed avante-pop career constantly challenged the boundaries of experimental music.

The world of music is in mourning following the death of 34-year-old producer SOPHIE. In a statement released by the artist’s team, it was revealed that the Glasgow-born musician passed away in a tragic accident in Athens.

SOPHIE’s UK label, Transgressive, released a statement explaining the circumstances of the producer’s passing: “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

Photo: Getty Images for Coachella

It’s safe to say that the world has suffered an incredible and monumental loss. SOPHIE was a bonafide sonic genius, who dissected, mixed, and synthesised the foundations of electro-pop to create a new niche of experimental dance music.

Working with the likes of Lady Gaga, Vince Staples, and Charli XCX, SOPHIE was a disruptive force to the music industry, with the unique ability to use abstract electronic music to create meaningful, emotional music.

This innately emotional artistry was the cornerstone of SOPHIE’s LGBT-championing artistry, cementing the producer as a cultural figure that inspired an entire generation of gender-queer musicians.

Tributes from fellow musicians and fans alike have poured in for the legendary icon:

SOPHIE’s 2018 album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was released by Transgressive Records and was subsequently nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys in 2019.

This article was written without the use of gender-specific pronouns, as requested by SOPHIE’s team. 

