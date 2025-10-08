Spandau Ballet drops unreleased live version of ‘Glow’ alongside Compilation Album

The band that defined the 80s club scene releases its most comprehensive early-years collection to date.

A treasure has been unearthed from the archives of the New Romantic movement.

In anticipation of their massive new box set, Spandau Ballet has released a live version of their 1981 hit ‘Glow,’ unheard since it was first broadcast on BBC Radio in 1982.

This rediscovered track offers a fresh listen to a classic song and highlights a pivotal moment in the band’s sonic evolution.

The performance, recorded at the Paris Theatre in London on April 17, 1982, captures a “funked-up” rendition of the UK Top 10 single.

Songwriter Gary Kemp revealed that ‘Glow’ was his deliberate attempt to fuse the stark European sound of their early work with the funk influences of US artists like the Fatback Band and Dr. Buzzard that were dominating Soho club culture.

This song acted as a creative “bridge,” paving the way for the sophisticated funk style of later hits like ‘Chant No. 1.’

This release serves as a preview for Everything Is Now – Vol. 1: 1978-1982, a comprehensive nine-disc box set released on October 10, 2025.

The collection is a deep dive into the band’s formative years, featuring their first two albums, Journeys to Glory and Diamond, on vinyl, alongside six CDs of rare singles, remixes, BBC sessions, and previously unreleased demos.

A Blu-ray includes Dolby Atmos mixes by Steven Wilson and rare live footage, including the band’s debut US show at New York’s Underground Club, which also features a blistering version of ‘Glow.’

The set is accompanied by a 44-page book with new commentary from all band members and classic photos.