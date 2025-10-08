Has Heat 2 found its Spark? Leonardo Dicaprio being eyed to take over Val Kilmer’s role

Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver are in talks to lead Michael Mann’s return to the criminal underworld.

In a major development for one of Hollywood’s most anticipated projects, Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is circling a starring role in Heat 2, the follow-up to Michael Mann’s 1995 crime classic.

The project has officially found its new home at Amazon MGM’s United Artists after moving from Warner Bros., with industry veterans Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Stuber boarding as producers.

DiCaprio is reportedly being eyed to play Chris Shiherlis, the role originally portrayed by the late Val Kilmer, a lovelorn thief navigating the dangerous aftermath of the first film’s climactic events.

He would join fellow A-lister Adam Driver, who has long been in talks to portray a younger version of Robert De Niro‘s character, Neil McCauley.

While no official deals have been signed, Mann has been meeting with top-tier talent for months, with names like Austin Butler and Bradley Cooper also surfacing in connection with the film.

Acting as both a prequel and sequel, the ambitious story is adapted from Mann’s 2022 bestselling novel, unfolding across multiple timelines and locations, from the mean streets of Chicago to a lawless South American drug zone.

The narrative weaves together the formative years of a young McCauley and his crew with the gripping manhunt for Shiherlis, introducing a new, brutal antagonist named Otis Wardell.

The original Heat is widely considered a masterpiece, celebrated for its complex portrayal of the parallel lives of a dedicated LAPD detective (Al Pacino) and a disciplined career criminal (Robert De Niro).

With a proven creative team and potentially legendary cast coming together, Heat 2 is shaping up to be a cinematic event worthy of its iconic predecessor.