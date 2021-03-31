‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is coming on May 4th and we feel the hype

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has a brand new trailer and official release date. We wade through what we know so far and reach out to feel the hype.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is coming to Disney+ on the very Star Wars date of May 4th. The much-hyped series is being helmed by David Filoni, the man who brought us the long-running animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Both series look to share a common thread in terms of animation style, setting, and even a number of important characters.

In fact, the titular ‘Bad Batch’ actually first appeared in season 7 of The Clone Wars, so we already have a decent idea of what to expect.

The main narrative of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will focus on the origins and exploits of Clone Force 99; a bunch of defective Clone soldiers that each has unique, yet unintended talents that turn out to offer significant advantages in combat.

Each squad member’s special abilities, such as super senses and super strength, complement each other to make a team that’s supremely competent, but also more than a little unruly and disobedient. So don’t be too surprised if they end up defecting to the side of the Rebels.

It’s the perfect setup for an action-packed buddy series that promises adventure, laughs and the return of many popular Star Wars characters. Because the series takes place during the Clone Wars timeline we can expect more than a few cameos.

The new trailer already shows us that we will be reintroduced to Saw Gerrera (Rogue One), Fennec Shand (The Mandalorian) and Grand Admiral Tarkin (Rogue One, Star Wars: A New Hope). However, because of when Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set, there is the possibility we will be seeing even bigger players make appearances. Obi-wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett… even Darth Vader. They are all on the table!

We will do our best to keep you informed of any new updates regarding Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Until then make sure to check out these Star Wars Disney+ additions coming in April.