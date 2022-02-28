Elon Musk launches Starlink internet service in Ukraine

To combat internet crashes due to Russian attacks, Elon Musk has launched his Starlink internet service in Ukraine.

In the midst of Ukraine’s horrifying invasion by Russian troops, the grief-stricken country has been afflicted with many issues, including nationwide internet disruption, especially in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

Thankfully, Elon Musk has stepped in to help, following a frantic Twitter plea made by Ukrainian government official, Mykhailo Fedorov.

“While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Tweeted Fedorov at the SpaceX founder.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Just 10 hours later, Elon’s Starlink satellite broadband service was activated in Ukraine, and Musk responded with the good news.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” he wrote.

Back in January, the tech billionaire had announced that SpaceX had activated 1,469 Starlink satellites and that 272 more satellites would be sent to operational orbits soon. Currently, Starlink operates a constellation of over 2,000 satellites that help enable internet access across the globe.

According to reports, the company has deployed an additional 50 Starlink satellites since last Friday, with assurances that many more are on the way. Even though they’re hella expensive to install, Elon Musk’s satellites couldn’t have come at a better time.