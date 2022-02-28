SNL starts their show without a joke, for once

For the first time ever, SNL kicked off their show on quite a serious note, with a choral tribute to Ukraine.

After returning to set from their one-month hiatus during NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, the cast and crew of SNL did things a little differently.

Ditching their typical cold open antics, the show commenced with an earnest performance by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, in a display of solidarity with the residents of Ukraine, in the midst of the ongoing Russian invasion.

The performance kicked off with a sombre introduction made by SNL regulars, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York,” announced the pair, before exiting the stage.

As the choir sang Prayer for Ukraine in their native language, a table in front of them showcased the word Kyiv, spelt out in candles.

Watch the full performance here.