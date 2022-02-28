News

SNL starts their show without a joke, for once

by Amy Davidson

Credit: Will Heath/NBC via AP

For the first time ever, SNL kicked off their show on quite a serious note, with a choral tribute to Ukraine.

After returning to set from their one-month hiatus during NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, the cast and crew of SNL did things a little differently.

Ditching their typical cold open antics, the show commenced with an earnest performance by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, in a display of solidarity with the residents of Ukraine, in the midst of the ongoing Russian invasion.

Credit: News Nation USA

The performance kicked off with a sombre introduction made by SNL regulars, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York,” announced the pair, before exiting the stage.

Credit: NBC

As the choir sang Prayer for Ukraine in their native language, a table in front of them showcased the word Kyiv, spelt out in candles.

Watch the full performance here.

