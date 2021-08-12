Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 festival gigs to keep fans safe

The 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer had five upcoming performances that she has cancelled, she stated on Tuesday.

Stevie Nicks was meant to be performing at four different consecutive festivals to perform five shows coming up very soon.

This September, Nicks was set to headline at BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado.

In October, she was scheduled to play two days at the notorious Austin City Limits Music Festival, then hop next door to play the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

These were the only gigs Nicks had planned for 2021, which she has cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

#WomanCrushWednesday #WCW#StevieNicks canceled her @aclfestival show. Cost me $700, but it was the right thing 2do. STEVIE MUST BE PROTECTED AT ALL COSTS. NO EXCEPTIONS! Now if only ACL will do the right thing #PeopleOverProfits #CancelACLFestival#MyRockStarIsCoolerThanYours pic.twitter.com/D0gHgvkl9e — MissHellTX™ (@MissHellTX) August 12, 2021

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” Nicks explained in her statement.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”

This is why we all love Stevie Nicks: talented, beautiful, witchy, selfless and smarter than most government officials.

Despite Nicks’ commendable decision, most of these festivals are still scheduled to go ahead. Instead of Nicks, country star Chris Stapleton will now be headlining at Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks further explained.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Disappointed, perhaps. Out of pocket for tickets, oh yeah. Proud of her decision and poise, definitely.