An album that’s equal parts danceable, introspective, & downright addictive, STUMPS’ ‘Arcadia’ is everything we’ve been craving

Sydney’s indie rockers, STUMPS, have unveiled their highly anticipated second album, “Arcadia,” via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

Defying all the indie-rock norms, “Arcadia” confidently merges Talking Heads-esque grooves, Spandau Ballet’s polished pop, and The Beths’ thoughtful lyricism. All of this is wrapped in layers of hella catchy synths, and irresistible rock hooks.

The trio, consisting of Kyle Fisher (vocals/guitar), Merrick Powell (bass), and Jonathan Dolan (drums), crafts a gritty and introspective experience across the 12 tracks, skillfully blending elements of dance, pop, and rock.

Tracks like “Serotonin” and “Dose” are pure earworms, however, “Arcadia” isn’t just about energy; it’s also filled with introspective moments like “Life’s Moving Past You” and playful nods to influences, as seen in “David Byrne.”

Lead single “Cyanide” marks a thematic departure from their debut, “All Our Friends,” embodying what the band terms “the breath before the plunge.”

“Cyanide” bids farewell to the environment left behind, injecting a sense of weightiness into its introspective and yearning atmosphere.

Teaming up with producer Fletcher Matthews (Trophy Eyes, RAAVE TAPES, The Buoys), “Arcadia” explores a diverse sonic landscape, ranging from indie sleaze reminiscent of the early ’10s to pulsating beats fit for the dancefloor.

The album, as a whole, is a testament to the band’s evolution, conveying the idea that moments of darkness in life can be the catalyst for the most euphoric expressions.

Frontman Kyle Fisher sheds light on the album’s essence, describing “Arcadia” as ““it’s like walking home alone after the best night of your life. Your mind awash with the beauty of recent nostalgia, gratefulness and bewilderment from a glimpse in time that you’ll never truly be able to recreate. The distant thump of a kick drum in the back of your mind, the soaring guitars reverberating around your head as you put one foot in front of the other, trusting they know their way home.”

Bassist Merrick Powell envisions “Arcadia” as “a refreshing and modern take on indie rock music. A song like ‘Dose’ feels like the best amalgamation of all things STUMPS, and has some great dancey moments, honest moments, dramatic and almost-woozy moments.”

“Arcadia” demands your attention, rewarding you with each listen and leaving you craving more, making it a strong contender for album of the year.

Following the release, STUMPS is set to embark on a 5-date tour across Australia in April. Building on a successful 2023, which included a national tour and supporting Boy & Bear, STUMPS continues to captivate audiences with their energetic live performances, solidifying their status as a formidable force in the Australian indie rock scene.

So, crank up the volume and let “Arcadia” transport you to a world of dance, introspection, and pure sonic bliss. You won’t regret it.

