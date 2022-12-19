Sugababes announce first Aussie tour in 20 years

Sugababes are returning to Australia for a reunion tour in February 2023, after two decades away: “We are coming for you and we can’t wait!”

Sugababes announced their grand return to Aussie shores on Friday (December 16) via Instagram: “Australia we are coming for you and we can’t wait,” wrote the lauded UK girl group.

Their special three-date reunion tour across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane is set to kick off in February 2023. It will mark the band’s first visit to our nation in over 20 years, and will showcase the group’s OG lineup of Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy.

The OG members of Sugababes officially reunited back in 2012, following a series of lineup changes. Being one of Britain’s highest-selling music acts, with six #1 hits under their belt, the long-awaited re-emergence of this iconic trio has been celebrated across several sold-out shows in the UK this year.

Now, the Push The Button hitmakers are gearing up for shows down under, where they will conjure up waves of nostalgia across audiences at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre (February 23), Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena (February 24), and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall (February 27).

As declared by Sugababes on Instagram, “make sure you have our AAA pass to get exclusive access to presale tickets – link in bio to get your pass.” To register for pre-sale tickets, available this Tuesday (December 20) at 9:00 am AEDT, click here. General sales go live on Wednesday (December 21) at 9:00 am AEDT.

Special guests for the tour are yet to be announced, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates. See the list of Australian dates below.

SUGABABES AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Thursday, 23 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 24 February – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Monday, 27 February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane