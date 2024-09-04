This September marks the National Suicide Prevention Month, here’s how you can help

The 10th of September marks National Suicide Prevention Day, uniting over 60 countries in a shared mission.

This September celebrates suicide prevention month, an annual event reminding us to check in with one another to reduce global Suicide rates.

On the 10th of September, Suicide Prevention Australia will hold its World Suicide Prevention Day.

With over 60 countries in alliance for the mission, the organisation is aiming to encourage policy changes, encourage help-seeking and honour the memories of those we have already lost.

This year they are continuing the motto “We all have a role to play”, which has been pushed forward by the International Association for suicide prevention from 2024 through to 2026.

More than 3000 people tragically pass by suicide each year, with an estimated 55,000 attempts annually.

In Australia alone, over 10 million people have been affected by suicide, a number that equates to almost half of our population.

This year Suicide Prevention Australia had three panel members share lived experiences, whether from the outside trying to help or experiencing the ideation first person.

Through sharing their stories they can remind us all that we have a role to play in suicide prevention.

Through partnerships with mental health organisations such as R U OK, Black Dog Institute and Headspace they are aiming to create a more inclusive and expressive environment for all people affected by suicide.

But how can you help?

You can support a few movements currently circulating around Australia such as Black Dog Institute’s, Mullets for Mental Health or Movember, which is just around the corner.

Among being a support service Suicide Prevention Australia are also a registered charity. Which you can donate to in order to help support their services.

You can also become a member and subscriber to make sure you keep updated on all events and organisations currently working to find a solution.