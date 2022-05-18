Sydney’s favourite Japanese restaurant Goros are celebrating their 6th b’day!

Goros is turning six-years-old this weekend and they’re celebrating the occasion in style with a four-day birthday extravaganza.

Goros is the best place to party in Surry Hills, so you best believe they’re going to be putting on a good time for their sixth birthday.

If you’ve never been to Goros, you really are missing out. The self-described Japanese restaurant/late night party cluuuuub is the home of delicious food, lots of bevvies, and live DJs until late.

The venue’s birthday celebrations will kick off tonight and keep on rolling until Saturday, saying Tanjōbiomedetō 誕生日おめでとう(Happy Birthday) with DJs, free-to-play arcade games, special birthday food and beverage menus, party bags for you to take home, and of course, there’s gonna be cake!

Entry to the party is free but try to get in early because it’ll be first in best dressed. Plus early arrivers will have the opportunity to taste Goros’ brand new cocktail, GOROS XO.

On top of their birthday celebrations, if you’re in the mood for a bit of karaoke, we’ve got some delightful news. You can book a FREE karaoke room at the venue for up to 18 people.

On top of that, you can feast on $15 sushi and ramen every single week with Sushi Wednesdays and Ramen Thursdays at Goros.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss out. You can book a table on the venue’s website.