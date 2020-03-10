Tame Impala announce eco-friendly initiatives on upcoming Australian tour

Tame Impala are currently embarking on a massive world tour in support of their latest album, The Slow Rush, released in February.

To coincide with this, the band have just announced that they will be partnering up REVERB in order to reduce environmental waste. They’ll be heading to Australia and New Zealand in April.

REVERB is a nonprofit organisation which partners with musicians, festivals, and venues in order to make concerts environmentally friendly, whilst also engaging fans face-to-face at shows to take environmental and social action.

As part of the collaboration, Eco-Villages will appear at every stop of Tame Impala’s tour. These will include free filtered water stations where fans can refill their bottles in order to reduce single-use plastic waste. Fans will also be able to donate for a custom Nalgene bottle and receive a Tame Impala eco-friendly guitar pick.

The Villages will also be a place where fans can learn about environmental nonprofits and join REVERB’s unCHANGEit campaign, a collaboration with Defend Our Future.

The @tameimpala tour kicks off TONIGHT in San Diego! Visit REVERB at the Eco-Village before the show to take action for people & the planet and reduce single-use plastic waste by donating for this custom #RockNRefill @nalgene bottle. 🌟🌎 Learn more: https://t.co/KDDAeaBWC1 pic.twitter.com/tU0waALM4M — REVERB (@REVERB_org) March 9, 2020

On the band’s end, they’ll also be taking some more personal steps towards ensuring a more eco-friendly tour. These include donating unused food and hotel toiletries to local shelters, recycling backstage and on tour buses, all band members and crew using reusable water bottles, as well as funding projects that eliminate greenhouse gases, and more.

Head over to REVERB’s website for more details.

The band are following in the steps of Billie Eilish and other artists who have taken measures to ensure their tours are environmentally conscious.

Check out Tame Impala’s Australia/New Zealand tour dates below, and head here to buy tickets.

For the rest of the world, you can buy tickets here.

Tame Impala 2020 Tour Dates

AUCKLAND, NZ – Thursday 16 April, Spark Arena

BRISBANE, QLD – Saturday 18 April, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

SYDNEY, NSW – Monday 20 April, Qudos Bank Arena

MELBOURNE, VIC – Thursday 23 April, Rod Laver Arena

ADELAIDE, SA – Saturday 25 April, Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

PERTH, WA – Tuesday 28 April, RAC Arena