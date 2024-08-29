Make the Weekend ‘Last Forever’ with Tawny K’s Latest Anthem

Tawny K has revelled in life’s unforgettable moments on her new single, a nostalgic anthem titled ‘Last Forever’.

It marks the Australian singer-songwriter’s first release since 2021, ushering in what’s sure to be a breakout moment with the assist of Grammy award-winning producer Simon Cohen and co-writer Erin Marshall.

‘Last Forever’ feels at once like a simmering club heater and a swaggy hip-hop cut, with glittery synths and propulsive trap beats providing the backdrop for Tawny K’s vocals.

Punchy and passionate, the singer’s range remains engaging with its versatility, as she flits between quick cadences and the kind of melodic refrains that are destined for earworm status.The track is perhaps best described as a pop gem with a grittier edge.

All the staples of radio-ready pop are there — from catchy rhyming couplets to an ascendant chorus that’ll get you to your feet — but Tawny K infuses the track with more eclectic flourishes.

Her delivery at times veers towards the swiftness of rap, and she elsewhere harmonises with almost tropical sounding EDM beats.

There’s also an R&B flair to the track, particularly with the infectious hook delivered with the familiar croon of an aughties star like Jamelia.

Seriously, you’ll be humming along to “forever” for days after your first listen. To package such a diverse sonic palette within the confines of a pop song is no small feat, and Tawny K tops it all off with some optimistic lyricism.

Here, she sings of hedonistic late nights and partying, painting portraits of the kind of freewheeling memories we all have from our youth.

There’s mentions of stargazing on the beach and stumbling into bars, wearing a “trash bikini” and “losing our mind to Avicii.” Tawny K looks back fondly on these moments from the “summer of ‘16” and vows to cherish them.

“I wanna go back in time,” she sings wistfully, “Stop all the clocks and rewind.” It’s the kind of reminiscence that only comes from a true appreciation of one’s journey, and Tawny has certainly hustled to get to this point.

Listen to Tawny K’s latest single ‘Last Forever’ below.