Taylor Swift dominates the Billboard Charts with 7 albums in the top 40

Miss Swift simply cannot stop slaying as she rises to new heights on the Billboards charts.

Taylor Swift has once again achieved the impossible, the music icon has 7 of her albums charting in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

No living artist has ever managed to have 7 whole albums in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 chart before. Whitney Houston was the last to hold the title after she tragically passed away in 2012.

The singer who began her career as a country-pop princess has managed an endless metamorphosis in the 10 albums she has released. They have tracked her life in the public eye, covering her many scandals and successes.

The current position of her music in the charts is:

No. 3 – Midnights

No. 13 – Lover

No. 14 – Folklore

No. 19 – 1989

No. 22 – Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 26 – Reputation

No. 31 – Evermore

Swift not only has her 7 albums in the top 40, but even her older music has also charted. As Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is at 52 and Speak Now is at 69.

Taylor Swift is currently taking over the world with her Eras tour, which is a retrospective of all her best music. This has been delighting all her fans. Her first concert spanned over 3 hours long and dazzled with her characteristic love of sparkly costumes and extravagant performances.

Her hold on pop music is one that only gets stronger and stronger. Swift re-recorded her albums Fearless and Red after her music masters were sold by Scooter Braun in 2020. Her fans have supported her fiercely ever since, only streaming (Taylor’s Version) of each album. Both of which appear on these charts.

The international pop star has managed to converge two distinct sounds in her music. She can create the girliest and most fun pop songs. She also navigates emotional storytelling elements, seen most evidently in her acoustic Folklore and Evermore albums.

The diversity in her music appeals to a varied audience and it is clear that we all are listening to and loving her music.