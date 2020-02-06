The 2019 Australian Music Prize finalists have been announced

After whittling down a list of 107 albums, the finalists for the 2019 Australian Music Prize have been announced. The resulting list represents a wealth of talent spanning multiple genres and styles.

Now in its 15th year, the AMP has firmly established itself as a coveted award, recognising past winners and home-grown heroes such as Courtney Barnett, The Jezabels and Eddy Current Suppression Ring.

Amongst the list of finalists are legendary art-rock pioneers Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds for their album Ghosteen. Highly anticipated after the raw and brutal themes that drove its predecessor, Skeleton Tree, Ghosteen revisits these themes from an angle of quiet reflection. The result is a work of sheer gorgeousness. Perhaps that’s unsurprising as this is a Bad Seeds record, after all.

Also getting a nod is heavy metal band Dispossessed after their release of Warpath Never Ended. It’s a visceral and politically important record that also highlights the diversity inherent within the AMP’s selections.

Indie rockers Methyl Ethyl make the cut for Triage, as does Julia Jacklin for Crushing.

The winner will be announced in March and will be set to enjoy the spoils of a $30,000 cash prize and a healthy dose of prestige and glory.

Check out the full list of finalists below:

Ainsley Wills – All You Have is All You Need

Amyl & The Sniffers – Amyl & The Sniffers

Dispossessed – Warpath Never Ended

Julia Jacklin – Crushing

Methyl Ethyl – Triage

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Sampa The Great – The Return

Sleep D – Rebel Force

Thelma Plum – Better In Blak

