What’s happening this March at The Bank Hotel

Right off the back of King Street Carnival, The Bank are keeping the party alive with their regularly scheduled throwdowns.

What a month it’s been for Sydney! Lifts on COVID-restrictions, and of course, the resilient success that was King Street Carnival 2022.

Right here in Sydney’s beating-heart known as Newtown, The Bank is keeping the forward momentum, with an array of exciting events to keep you and the crew busy.

First thing’s first, Flood Relief

The NSW and Queensland floods have been catastrophic, affecting thousands of people, businesses, and communities. Solotel (The Bank’s parent company) actually lost their own Riverbar & Restuarant in Brisbane to floodwaters. To help support the flood recovery efforts across Australia, $1 from every CUB tap beer at Solotel pubs (The Bank included!) will be donated to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal.

Music @Waywards

Upstairs at Waywards, there’s an abundance of local talent to suss, not to mention hosting artists for iconic NSW-wide event Great Southern Nights.

Thu March 17 – Gabriella Cohen, Special Guests TBA

Fri March 18 – Juno Mamba, Special Guests TBA

Sat March 19 – Good Morning, Special Guests TBA

Great Southern Nights

Fri March 25 – Down For Tomorrow, Special Guests TBA

Sat March 26 – Nyxen, Champion The Boy, Special Guests

Trivia – take your pick!

The Bank has got two different styles of trivia, so no matter your crew, there should be a challenge right up your alley.

Music – hosted by the wonderful Adam Lewis & Dom Alessio. This isn’t your run of the mill music trivia either. These boys are bringing everything they’ve got to the table, so make sure you’ve got all your genres covered! Liquor Sisters – Hosts Jackie Daniels & Amber Rosè are back in glorious fashion to turn trivia into an unforgettable slew of shenanigans. Buckle up.

Avi’s Kantini

As always, Avi’s Kantini is keeping refreshments a “bit psychedelic, bit Middle-East, and a bit ‘wow, that’s so good!”. Surprise your mates with some one-of-a-kind cocktails and meals anytime below:

Monday to Tuesday – 12.00pm to 3.00pm & 5.00pm to 9.00pm

Wednesday to Friday – 12.00pm to 3.00pm & 5.00pm to 10.00pm

Saturday – 12.00pm to 10.00pm

Sunday – 12.00pm to 9.00pm