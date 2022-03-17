Turns out Cardi B is a huge My Chemical Romance fan

Get ready for a Cardi B x My Chemical Romance collab, because the US rapper has been raving about the pop-punk legends on social media.

Cardi B is a massive fan of My Chemical Romance, and she wants everyone to know it.

Yesterday, the Bronx-based rapper tweeted a clip from MCR’s classic I’m Not Okay (I Promise) captioned, “They don’t make music like this anymore”.

There’s no denying that pop-punk is back. But “back and better than ever” would possibly be a stretch. Everyone knows the golden age of emo ended the day Short Stack announced their split in 2012.

Cardi’s fans seem to agree, with the tweet racking up close to 100,000 likes in just over one day.

They don’t make music like this anymore pic.twitter.com/hi44q9cDCV — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 15, 2022

MCR have since responded to the rapper’s praise, replying, “Grazie mille Cardi!” on the original post.

Grazie mille Cardi! — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) March 16, 2022

After the band split in 2013, My Chemical Romance have announced a global reunion tour, including a headline performance atWhen We Were Young festival which is pretty much pop-punk heaven.

The festival announced a mammoth line-up in January, featuring the likes of Paramore, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, A Day To Remember, Avril Lavigne, Wolf Alice, 3OH!3 and so many other incredible acts that everyone thought the line-up was fake.

Fans are wondering whether Cardi is about to enter an emo phase, with others suggesting that she should join MCR on stage at When We Were Young.