Shot in August 1969, days after their last recording session together, take a look at the final photoshoot featuring all four of the Beatles.

The last few months has seen a flood of forgotten Beatles material being unearthed and shared to the world.

Last year we saw the release of Eight Days a Week – the doco covering the Fab Four’s touring years including a slew of never before seen footage shot at the height of Beatlemania. And over the last few weeks we’ve been treated with news that’s there’s a follow up film due out later this year that will cover the recording of Sgt. Pepper and the start of their “studio years”.

We’ve also seen some super rare outtakes from the Sgt. Pepper sessions emerge, which are set to feature on the forthcoming 50th anniversary release, due out very soon.

While we ride this wave of Beatles nostalgia we thought we’d share these shots we came across of the band’s last photo shoot together, ever.

Taken in 1969, two days after the Beatles’ final recording session, the photos see the band gathered at Tittenhurst Park, where John and Yoko resided were living at the time.

The shots were captured by photographers Ethan Russell, Monte Fresco and Beatles assistant Mal Evans, and include John and George, bearded and hatted, Paul and Ringo, comparatively dressed down, a very pregnant Linda Linda McCartney, Apple Corps’ press officer Derek Taylor, Paul’s sheepdog, and two donkeys John and Yoko kept on the property.

