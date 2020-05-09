The Buoys: next in line for Sydney’s indie throne

Since their emergence in 2018 The Buoys have carved a path through Australia’s stacked indie scene with ease. With naught but a number of singles and a ripper live show to their name, they’ve turned heads everywhere, punters and industry alike.

But now all the early boxes are ticked; they’ve done BIGSOUND, festivals such as Lost Paradise and Farmer & The Owl, and most recently, they’ve signed to Spunk Records – one of our greatest homegrown labels. The Buoys are poised for victory.

Riotous, anti-establishment anthems are back in vogue and The Buoys are on board. With Wah, the Sydney four-piece speak to a band on the edge of greatness.

Wah, the band’s first single with Spunk, couldn’t have hit at a better time. As workers rights and the ‘essential’ nature of many bottom-line employees comes to the fore, the single speaks out against the staunchly capitalist notion of humans-for-profit.

“Wah is about the capitalist rat race and the idea that as millennials, we’re raised to believe we’re inherently special,” says vocalist Zoe Catterall.

“We’re often told that if you try your best and work hard, you’ll find ‘success’. What this fails to teach us and what we end up learning firsthand, is that there are societal obstacles to this so-called success. Wah speaks to the fact that capitalist ideology is why we’re told we can do anything whilst also being the largest obstacle in reaching whatever success we desire.”

The single captures the live energy of The Buoys aptly, who told Happy Mag in 2019 that they’d “never not record live again.” Indeed it’s during last 18 months of increasingly higher profile gigs (alongside DZ Deathrays, Peter Bibby, and plenty more, not to mention a few festivals) that the band really started to earn themselves the fanbase they can now boast.

Alongside Catterrall you’ll find Tess Wilkin on drums, Courtney Cunningham on bass, and Hilary Geddes on guitar – the band’s newest member. Their presence on stage is fiercely energetic, whether you happen across them crammed into a pub corner or owning the bigger stages around the country.

Although they track their recordings live, a set from The Buoys will always be bolstered by smiles, infectious attitude, a cheeky solo here and there, and plenty of unexpected surprises. All in all, they’re a band whose true value becomes clear when it’s rippling through a concert PA.

Sadly – and it’s not a problem limited to The Buoys – there’s no way we can say when the next chance to see this band live will be. The world is in lockdown, sure, but if you’re not building a to-do list for when you’re finally allowed to tread outside again, what are you even doing?

Anyway, chuck ‘see The Buoys live’ on that list and you’ll be cheering.

Wah is out now via Spunk Records. Stream the tune here.