The Electorate tear apart cultures of violence and sexism on ‘A Good Man’

We live in a society attempting to mend itself from the oppressive structures it was fostered on. On A Good Man, The Electorate speak directly to this struggle.

On their latest single, The Electorate tear apart Australia’s dark culture of domestic violence and its roots in our wider society. In a country structured to enable white, heterosexual, cis-gendered men, our nation has been plagued by cultures of violence, discrimination, and disrespect from the day it was invaded. A Good Man exposes these undercurrents on a personal and national scale, through the band’s most intricate sonic yet.

Melting gravelly, Australiana-bound vocals with a perfectly welded rhythm section, The Electorate have crafted an indie-rock masterpiece that sears with familiarity. It is confronting, pertinent, and utterly powerful.

Based on the case of an abuser who murdered his children as revenge for a failed relationship and the media sympathy that ensued, A Good Man doesn’t just address the issue of domestic violence, it dismantles the entire patriarchal structures which enable it. The band’s chorus says it all: “What kind of guy kills his kids for revenge, then gets labelled a good man?”

Sonically, the track’s air-tight rhythmic cadence, splattered riffs, and deceptively sparse percussion builds the perfect channel for the band to unravel their critique. It’s a song that overachieves in every possible way; nuance, intricacy, and unavoidable talent. The proclaimed kings of “bent pop and humane politics,” they are melting the sheer grit of Midnight Oil with the flow of contemporary indie-rock. There’s something about this blend that makes their words really hit home.

The Suziie Wang-direct video for A Good Man furthers this detail even more, documenting acclaimed actor Steve Rodgers as he embodies each of the patriarchal traits empowered by society.

“The idea is based on recognising and being confronted with the traditional masculine ideals that make ‘A Good Man’ and the harmful effect they have on society and men themselves,” director Suziie Wang explains. “For generations, the masculine ideals of stoicism, competitiveness, dominance, and aggression, have been both intentionally and unintentionally fostered and integrated into every part of our society.”

“Aggression, terrorising and sometimes remorse are sometimes the outcomes of the inability to appreciate and process emotions in a constructive way. A white male of this age is represented here because of the privilege that he represents in society and his life experience. He is at an age where he may have experienced many milestones to do with career, love, raising children, and is at a point where he may start to reflect on his life experiences.”

The fourth and final single from their upcoming album You Don’t Have Time To Stay Lost (out September 18th), A Good Man is a beacon of justice. Deconstructing the traditions of sexism and violence which persist in our culture, the track is enough to leave you speechless and hungry for change.

Check out A Good Man below:

If you or anyone you know needs help or support from domestic violence, you can contact 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), Lifeline (131 114), or Beyond Blue (1300 224 636).