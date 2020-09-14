Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, and more pay tribute to Daniel Johnston in emotional tribute concert

A series of artists including Phoebe Bridgers and Beck have honoured cult singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston in Honey I Sure Miss You, A Tribute to Daniel Johnston.

Last Friday, September 11, marked the first anniversary since the death of cult, avant-garde singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston.

In tribute, contemporaries and artists inspired by Johnston’s lo-fi cassette recordings came together for a live-stream event from Electric Lady Studios, named Honey I Sure Miss You after the singer’s 1991 track of the same name.

Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, and Maya Hawke, alongside Jeff Tweedy, Devendra Banhart, The Lemon Twigs, Cut Worms, and more came together in the virtual realm of YouTube over the weekend to pay tribute to late singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston in Electric Lady Studio’s Honey I Sure Miss You, A Tribute to the Life of Daniel Johnston live-steam.

‘true love will find you in the end’ billboard appears last year along I-35 honoring late daniel johnston pic.twitter.com/mYFQ3Lq0Au — [•=•] (@musicassetta) September 11, 2020

In an emotional tribute, each artist covered their favourite song from the True Love Will Find You In The End singer’s catalogue in pre-recorded footage. The resulting DIY amalgamation of clips was suitably true to Johnston’s bedroom-pop aesthetic. The 52-minute stream showed 15 different artists performing from their own homes.

daniel johnston really died a year ago today 😣 r.i.p pic.twitter.com/agLEkGd4OK — al (@hallwayrodent) September 11, 2020

Daniel Johnston passed away aged 58 due to a heart attack in September last year. The singer is remembered by his cult following for his prolific and raw songwriting, responsible for shaping the tone of contemporary indie music to come. Musicians such as Jack Antonoff and Death Cab for Cutie have credited Johnston as an inspiration for their own works.

Catch the live-stream below.