The Game Awards 2020: everything you need to know

The nominees for a number of categories, hosts, and a selection of game features have been revealed for The Game Awards 2020. Check it all out here.

With the year drawing to a close at long, long last, The Game Awards 2020 will invite gamers to look back over the year and vote for their favourite titles.

Read on for the full list of categories and their nominees, plus a a little more about the six nominees for 2020’s Game of the Year, as well as new information regarding the hosts and featured games at The Game Awards 2020,.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Build that island, catch them fishies. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a hugely anticipated title, being the first release in the franchise since Animal Crossing: New Leaf in 2012. Interestingly, it also soon became a political tool, with hopeful candidates using the game to advertise their election campaigns.

Doom Eternal

A strong contender for The Game Awards GOTY is Doom Eternal, which gave fans of the 2016 Doom reboot a chance to rip and tear like never before. Within months of launch, players had killed some 12 billion demons – a count worthy of the Slayer himself.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fans of the Final Fantasy series (and great JRPGs in general) got the chance to experience a modernised version of an old favourite in this year’s remake. Clocked was lucky enough to learn about the creative process from series writer Banri Oda, which you can read right here.

Ghost of Tsushima

Alarm bells rang for some when Sucker Punch Productions, a North American developer, were going to develop a game set during the Mongol invasion of Japan. Thankfully, Ghost of Tsushima wound up being a brilliant stealth/action title, and a worthy contender for 2020’s Game of the Year.

Hades

Supergiant Games’ amazing roguelike hack-and-slash wound up being one of 2020’s most enjoyable surprises. Full of gameplay and narrative hooks to keep you going, Hades is a game that you’ll always want to play just one more time. Read our in-depth weapons guide here.

The Last of Us Part II

Another highly anticipated sequel, The Last of Us Part II delivered an emotional gut-punch that a surprisingly vocal contingent of gamers were just not ready for. The entire game – especially the narrative – was expertly crafted and polished. Not bad for a guitar simulator.

And there’s plenty of other Game Awards categories that your favourite games of 2020 will be vying for their place in. Here’s the full list:

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades by Supergiant Games

Half Life: Alyx by Valve

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim by Vanillaware

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades by Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades by Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps by Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal by id Software/Bethesda

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

Hades by Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps by Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal by id Software/Bethesda

Half Life: Alyx by Valve

Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 3 by Capcom

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found… by Dreamfeel

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition by Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer by Thunder Lotus Games

Tell Me Why by Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios

Through the Darkest of Times by Paintbucket Games

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends by Respawn/EA

Destiny 2 by Bungie

Call of Duty: Warzone by Infinity Ward/Activision

Fortnite by Epic Games

No Man’s Sky by Hello Games

Best Indie

Carrion by Phobia Game Studio/Devolver

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout by Mediatonic/Devolver

Hades by Supergiant Games

Spelunky 2 by Mossmouth, LLC

Spiritfarer by Thunder Lotus Games

Best Mobile Game

Among Us by Innersloth

Call of Duty Mobile by TiMi Studios/Activision

Genshin Impact by MiHoYo

Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games

Pokémon Cafe Mix by Genius Sonority

Best Community Support

Apex Legends by Respawn/EA

Destiny 2 by Bungie

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout by Mediatonic/Devolver

Fortnite by Epic Games

No Man’s Sky by Hello Games

Valorant by Riot Games

Best VR/AR

Dreams by Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Half Life: Alyx by Valve

Marvel’s Iron Man VR by Camouflaj/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Star Wars: Squadrons by Motive Studios/EA

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners by Skydance Interactive

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla by Ubisoft Montreal

Grounded by Obsidian Entertainment

Hyperdot by Tribe Games

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog

Watch Dogs Legion by Ubisoft Toronto

Best Action

Doom Eternal by id Software/Bethesda

Hades by Supergiant Games

Half Life: Alyx by Valve

Nioh 2 by Team Ninja

Streets of Rage 4 by Dotemu

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla by Ubisoft Montreal

Ghost of Tsushima by Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales by Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps by Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by Respawn/EA

The Last of Us Part II by Naughty Dog

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake by Square Enix

Genshin Impact by MiHoYo

Persona 5 Royal by Atlus/P Studio/Sega

Wasteland 3 by Inxile/Deep Silver

Yakuza: Like a Dragon by Ryu Ga Gotoku/Sega

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus by Arc System Works/Cygames/Xseed

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate by Netherrealm Studios/Warner Brothers Games

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition by Dimps/Capcom

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows by Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-r] by French Bread/Arc System Works/Aksys

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons by Nintendo

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time by Toys for Bob/Activision

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout by Mediatonic/Devolver

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit by Velan Studios/Nintendo

Minecraft Dungeons by Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios

Paper Mario: The Origami King by Intelligent Systems/Nintendo

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III by Paradox

Desperados by Mimimi Games/THQ Nordic

Gears Tactics by Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Flight Simulator by Asobo/Xbox Game Studios

XCOM: Chimera Squad by Firaxis/2K

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5 by Codemasters

F1 2020 by Codemasters

FIFA 21 by EA

NBA 2K21 by Visual Concepts/2K

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 by Vicarious Visions/Activision

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons by Nintendo

Among Us by Innersloth

Call of Duty: Warzone by Infinity Ward/Activision

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout by Mediatonic/Devolver

Valorant by Riot Games

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Valkyrae

Best Debut Game

Carrion by Phobia Game Studio/Devolver

Mortal Shell by Cold Symmetry/Playstack

Raji: An Ancient Epic by Nodding Heads Games

Röki by Polygon Treehouse

Phasmophobia by Kinetic Games

Everything else you need to know

Presenters

On December 5th, The Game Awards 2020 released a list of presenters who will be appearing on the night. There were a few surprises, to say the least.

The appearance of the Swedish Chef continues a running gag of Muppets characters appearing, with Pepe the King Prawn in 2018 and Bunsen and Beaker in 2019. Compared to the other presenters, the Swedish Chef truly has a connection with gaming culture.

Check out the full lists of The Game Awards 2020 presenters below.

Games to be revealed

It is expected that more titles will be announced, keep your eyes on this space as Geoff Keighley tweets out more reveals. Hopefully we won’t have a repeat of last year’s Fast & Furious Crossroads fiasco.

For now, just two games have been confirmed to feature.

Dragon Age 4

Crimson Desert (from the Black Desert Online team)

The Game Awards will air live on December the 10th. For nominations for Esports awards and all the finer details, visit the official page here.