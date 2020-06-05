The K-pop community have been trolling online racists in the best way possible

Racists are drowning in K-pop memes and fancams as fans have come together to fill the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag with their idols. The overwhelming response of the K-pop stans has successfully drowned out any racist responses to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag has become a laughing stock due to the incredible amount of memes and fancams posted. K-pop and non-K-pop fans alike are coming together to defeat racism in support of Black Lives Matter.

K-pop fans have swamped the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag with memes and fancams in an attempt to drown out racists online and promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

The plan has been executed perfectly.

The hashtag has been successfully taken over by K-pop fans. Other hashtags such as #whiteoutwednesday, #bluelivesmatter and #alllivesmatter have also been filled with fancams and memes, courtesy of the K-pop stans. The Dallas Police Department has also fallen victim to the fandoms as their newly created reporting app was also spammed. We’re so proud.

On June 3rd, the hashtags were among the top trending hashtags on Twitter. This had initially caused some alarm, though people were pleased to find the hashtags full of K-pop memes and messages of support instead of racist comments.

Check out a few below:

Racists looking at the hashtag trending actually thinkin they did sum #WhiteLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Ia4pQAFpNM — nobrowsnya (@nmoody469) June 3, 2020

Anyway, #BlackLivesMatter.