Shoma shares the story behind his new single, ‘Better Strangers’

If you haven’t already wrapped your ears around Better Strangers, the new single from Shoma, stop what you’re doing and go listen to it now. The song is completely disinterested in being categorised, spanning such a wide variety of sounds, it’s kind of difficult to describe.

But one thing’s for sure: it’s really hard-hitting. So, fresh off the track’s release, we caught up with the artist behind it for a run-down of how it came together and the themes that fuel it.

Words by Shoma.

So Better Strangers was originally written about someone else who I used to know really well. It was originally written with a real hateful intent but as time went on and I continued working on it, emotions faded and I started to wonder if I was actually writing about myself. So I guess you could say that I’m not sure if it really is about the other person or myself.

There are a few cool different ideas in the record, one of them being the weather… part of the lyrics mention a “blood moon,” this was to portray how an event, person, or even a simple thought that runs through your mind can turn your whole world upside-down momentarily, and in that moment all you can feel is your heart as if you just ran a thousand miles. Just like the weather and how it can do a 180-degree turn really quick (especially here in Melbourne).

I feel like this record really achieved my goal of building bridges between different genres and being myself in music, I couldn’t care if it appeals to a specific audience, I made it without boundaries and I made it for myself.

Better Strangers is available now. Listen above.