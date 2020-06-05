Walrus Audio’s versatile new Ages overdrive pedal

Walrus Audio has recently released the Ages, a versatile overdrive pedal that offers five different types of drive to give you a variety of tones.

The Ages is available now and comes at a similar price point to many overdrives, but its range of handy new features make it a step above the rest.

The new Ages by Walrus Audio is a versatile drive pedal with a range of overdrive types and controls to suit any situation.

The philosophy behind the pedal is that different drives respond to lots of different variables quite differently—single coil or humbucker, the type of amp, other pedals in the chain, etc.

Walrus Audio aimed to provide an overdrive pedal that could excel no matter what situation it was put in, giving it five different kinds of drive types for being a standalone drive or stacking it with other drives. These include:

I. Low-gain mode with symmetric silicon soft clipping. Compressed and smooth.

II. Low-gain mode with symmetric LED soft clipping. Pushed, open, and sparkly.

III. High-gain mode with symmetric silicon soft clipping. Increased saturation and tight.

IV. High-gain mode with symmetric LED soft clipping. Saturated, punchy and big.

V. High-gain mode with symmetric silicon hard clipping. Heavy compression, thick and chewy.

Other handy features of the pedal include a two-band EQ, and gain and volume knobs for further tweaking of the five drives. They’ve even added a “wet/dry” knob, a feature that many bass players have found useful in a drive pedal, so that the clean signal can be blended with the drive to the desired ratio.

For more info about the Ages, check out their website and watch the demo below: