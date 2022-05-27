LISTEN: The Sugarland Express – ‘Party!’

Hop on the The Sugarland Express and let the Sydney duo take you to boogie town with their second single Party!

The Sugarland Express have treated the world with a vibrant follow up to their debut single, What’s the Matter (With the Music), in the form of an organ-fuelled boogie-woogie titled Party!

Inspired by Elvis Presley’s Hot Dog, you’ll be transported right back to the ’70s with this groovy little number, written with the intention of spreading literally everything nice in the world.

Take a listen to Party! below.