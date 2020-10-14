TikTok and OnlyFans star sued by Nintendo over ‘Pokémon’ branding

It was this fan’s dream to be noticed by Nintendo. Unfortunately for her, their attention came in the form of a copyright infringement case.

TikTok user Digitalprincxss, previously known as Pokeprincxss, has been sued by Nintendo due to copyright infringement.

The popular influencer was issued a cease-and-desist order due to the breach caused by her username and merchandise. That’s some tough love, Nintendo.

Digitalprincxss is a hugely popular online personality with over 1.9 million followers, so this change was a shock to her fans. She’s since changed her username and was also required to pay up all money she’s earned using the Pokémon brand.

Her merchandise, which featured Pokémon throughout, was deemed illegal to sell, and any money she earned from them had to be sent to Nintendo.

Digitalprincxss believes Nintendo was particularly keen to remove all association with her due to her successful OnlyFans account. She stated, “it all comes back to me being an adult entertainer”.

Despite everything that’s happened, Digitalprincxss has taken it all well, mentioning in an interview that she wants “to make it clear that I’m not trying to play the victim in the situation, and only hope to be somebody people can learn from and not make the same mistakes I did”.

Digitalprincxss explained everything from her perspective in a video on her YouTube channel, also suitably rebranded.