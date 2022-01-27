‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ predecessor free on PS Plus this February

The upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands combines the zany humour of the Borderlands series with Dungeons & Dragons style fantasy. To give gamers a free taste, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure is free on PS Plus all February.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is sure to divide opinion when it eventually releases in 2022. By combining Borderlands‘ over-the-top humour with Dungeons & Dragons fantasy, developer Gearbox Software are placing a bit of a target on their backs.

The Borderlands series has always been a ‘one persons treasure is another’s trash’ kind of game (largely due to the endlessly annoying Claptrap). Yet the decision to swap big guns and bandits for swords and sorcery runs the risk of alienating the series’ existing fanbase.

Those that appreciate the absurdist tone of the series are likely to still find something to love about this new side project though. Nonetheless, it’s remarkably considerate of Gearbox to team up with Sony to offer Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure on PS Plus as a test-drive.

Originally released as Borderlands 2 DLC, this one-shot style adventure proved to be a successful experiment – so successful in fact that it inspired the developers to craft it into its own full-fledged game. And while fans still have a reasonable while to wait until they can play Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the unconvinced could do worse than to experience what started all the fuss.

The developers repackaged Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep into a standalone title in November 2021; meaning that you no longer needed a copy of Boderlands 2 to play it.

But if you never got the chance to play the game in its original form, yet are intrigued by Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, then February is the perfect time to see if you can get on its level. If, however, the fantasy schtick isn’t really your thing you’ve still got the upcoming Borderlands movie to look forward to.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure will be available to all PS Plus subscribers for free starting February 1.