Tom Hanks is back with another masterclass of wedding photobombs

Lock up your bouquets, because Tom Hanks has crashed another wedding photoshoot, making a fan’s wedding all the more memorable.

You might consider Cast Away to be Tom Hanks‘ best work, or potentially Forrest Gump, but anyone of culture would be well aware that photobombing wedding pictures is the field in which the actor excels the most.

On Saturday, Hanks was lurking around the Pittsburg, when happenstance led him to a photoshoot for newlyweds Grace and Luke.

Naturally, he jumped in a couple of photos with Grace and her bridesmaids, which were then posted on Instagram by the photographer, Rachel Rowland.

Rowland told Newsweek, “When it first happened we were all confused and it didn’t click for a second. Most of us stared quietly for a second. Then we all erupted in screams.”

“He found me and asked me to take a photo with the bride and then yelled for all of the bridesmaids to get off the limo for the photo. He was exactly as you would assume him to be, joyful, funny, loud and kind,” she added.

But this isn’t the actor’s first rodeo. If the Da Vinci Code had anything to do with photobombing, Hanks would have cracked it way before all that fluffing around at the Louvre.

In 2016, Hanks posted an enigmatic photo to his Instagram, captioned “Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx,” accompanied by a picture of a stunned-looking couple who we’d have to assume are Elizabeth and Ryan.

Somebody stop him. This man is on a rampage.