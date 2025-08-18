Tom Morello is happy if Rage Against the Machine never play again

If the music stops here, it stops with a roar.

Guitarist Tom Morello has opened up about Rage Against the Machine’s possible final shows (five explosive, sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in 2022) calling it a legendary send-off if the band never returns.

The reunion tour was cut short after frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a torn Achilles, forcing him to perform seated before the group ultimately cancelled remaining dates.

Morello, who himself battled a ruptured Achilles before the tour, reflected on the band’s resilience. “Those shows were some of our best,” he told WKQX. “If this is the end, five nights at MSG is one hell of a finale.”

While drummer Brad Wilk hinted at no future tours, Morello vows to keep RATM’s spirit alive in his solo work.

For now, the revolutionary riffs live on, both in memory and through Morello’s fiery performances.