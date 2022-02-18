Rock gods accompany video game release in style! Tremble mortals!

The Aussie band, Battlesnake, showcase unholy abilities during Total War: Warhammer III tribute, presented by PC Game Pass.

Xbox ANZ, on Twitter, this morning unleashed upon the world an all new piece of auditory art from Australian-based band, Battlesnake.

The music video titled “Death is Like The Winter Chill“, presented by PC Game Pass, took inspirations from and celebrates the release of Total War: Warhammer III.

This isn’t the first time that gaming publishers and developers have turned to musicians to take their version of art to the next level. Rockstar turned to Dr. Dre at the end of last year to have exclusive content produced for their Grand Theft Auto franchise and the fans loved it.

If you’re looking for a banger to take you into the weekend then Battlesnake have you absolutely covered!