Watch the new trailer for Aussie hip hop doco featuring Sampa the Great, Bliss n Eso and more

The first trailer for Aussie hip hop documentary, Burn Gently has dropped, featuring Sampa the Great, Bliss n Eso, Barkaa and other artists.

A trailer for the forthcoming independent documentary, Burn Gently has been released, ahead of its cinematic debut on March 23. The clip features snippets of conversations with legendary hip hop acts by the likes of Sampa the Great, Bliss n Eso, Barkaa, 360 and more.

Directed by Sensible Antixx, produced by Hideaway Productions, and Co-produced by N’fa Jones, Burn Gently is described as “an exploration into the ins and outs of the Australian music industry, its growth, pressures, expectations and hardships, its success and failings.”

The project emerged from Burn Gently Enterprises, spearheaded by artist and event management duo, Kristina Hood and Antony Attridge, as well as Hideaway Productions.

Co-director, Attridge told The Music, “we wanted to tell a story that championed the incredible careers and influence of the many artists, whilst demonstrating that an often-stigmatised genre is so much more than its common stereotypes.” He added, “hip hop has always had to fight for its place in the [Australian] music scene.” Watch the trailer below.

Aside from the acts featured in the trailer, others we can expect to see in the documentary are Genesis Owusu, Baker Boy, Seth Sentry and many others.

The premiere screening of Burn Gently will take place in Melbourne on March 23. Thereafter, it will tour cinemas across the nation. For more information, head over to the documentary’s Facebook page.