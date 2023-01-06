Tragic cancer diagnosis puts halt on Tropical Fuck Storm’s tour

Tropical Fuck Storm have postponed tour plans, following bassist Fiona Kitschin’s cancer diagnosis: “She’s going to need a lot of treatment.”

Tropical Fuck Storm shared some devastating news with their fanbase via Instagram on Thursday (January 5). The Melbourne-hailing rockers have placed their international tour plans for 2023 on hold, due to their founding bassist and singer, Fiona Kitschin being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“Hey All, we’ve hit a bump in the road here at TFS HQ as Fiona has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” they wrote.“She’s in good spirits considering but it means she’s going to need a lot of treatment. And that means we’re going to have to cancel all the TFS shows we’d planned outside of Australia for 2023 so we can get her all fixed up, shiny and new.”

The statement continued, “sorry to everyone who bought tix to the upcoming US West Coast shows. You can get refunds at the place you purchased them. We’ll have to play everything else by ear but we’ll try to keep you all informed. Cheers big ears.”

News of Fiona’s tragic diagnosis has been met with an outpouring of love, support, and well wishes from fans and artists alike: “Sending love Fi,” commented Aussie rock icons, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. “Biggest love Fi and Gaz,” added acclaimed Victorian artist, Jen Cloher.

