Multi-instrumentalist Dego, gives us a moody and groovy new single

Artist Dego’s new single Beneath “captured the feeling of walking through the bush and forgetting about life back home.”

Sydney multi-instrumentalist/producer, Dego explores various combinations and clusters of genres and sounds to express a fresh and diverse feel within his music. His goals centre around liberating the listener through his tracks, as he blends samples and synthesis infused with hypnotic groovy rhythms. With influence from electronic icons such as Flume, Bicep, and Four Tet, Dego’s work creates a transformative sound that’s jam-packed with harmonies and vibrant colours.

Having just released the super catchy single, REACH OUT, he has many tracks scheduled for 2023, with Beneath being the first to drop.

Dego’s insight into the track:

“Beneath is my third single, taking more of a reflective approach when it came to creating this track. Having been inspired by a camping trip I went on where I was fully immersed in nature, I wanted to write a track that captured the feeling of walking through the bush and forgetting about life back home. I wanted to capture that freedom through lush synths, dreamy vocals, and a groove to bop your head to. I’m really drawn to the notion of putting on your headphones and letting the music soundtrack your day, no matter what mood you are in. I want people to put on this song and let the mind wander wherever it wants to go”.

Take the track for a spin and let all your anxieties and worries go, give them up for the groove, for a chance to surrender and move your body to the rhythmic trance that is Beneath. Four minutes of dripping electricity, the track begins with raindrops of synth sounds, building up slowly into a fast-pace rhythmic energy that doesn’t stop. The pounding primal percussive sounds and the swirling deep and expansive synths intertwine together and combine in a beautiful hypnotic atmosphere. With soft and fading wordless vocals to haunt and compliment sections of the trance, this song is quick to get under your skin and into your soul.

Check out the track below, chuck it on for a living room boogie or a house party! It’s perfect for any public or private boogie!