Treasure chest worth $1 million has been found after a decade-long search

A treasure chest containing jewellery and other valuables with a combined value of over $1 million has been located in the lush greenery of the Rocky Mountains.

The chest belonged to 89-year-old art dealer and author Forrest Fenn, who buried the treasure over a decade ago with the hopes of drawing in adventurous fortune seekers.

The millionaire intentionally hid the chest in the hopes that people from around the world would be willing to engage in some good old fashioned adventure.

It has been estimated that around 350,000 have decided to embark on this journey over the course of a decade, and the search has proven no easy feat. At least five people were killed while looking for the treasure, two more were rescued while close to death, and several others had run-ins with police for doing various amounts of damage to national parks.

Last Sunday, Fenn made an announcement via his website that chest had finally been found. “I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries. Look for more information and photos in the coming days.”

While the exact location of the chest has not yet been revealed, and its finder remains unnamed, Fenn’s announcement seems to hint that these details may be coming. Or maybe not.

All we can really know for sure is that Fenn is one mysterious, insanely rich man, and the search has finally come to an end.