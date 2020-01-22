Trials for MDMA aided psychotherapy approved in the US

A stepping stone in new aged treatment has been achieved through MDMA. Who would’ve thought? The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. have approved the Expanded Access program, allowing particular patients suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to trial psychotherapy medicine, aided by MDMA.

The MDMA aided psychotherapy medicine is expected to be fully approved in 2022.

‘Expanded Access’ is the FDA program that the clinical MDMA aided psychotherapy medicine is being trialled under. Once approved, medical sites across the U.S. can apply for the use of MDMA to treat PTSD under the guidance and supervision of a doctor. At the moment, only 50 patients will participate in the trial, though numbers are expected to grow.

After the banning of MDMA in 1985, organisations such as the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) worked to lift the ban and promote recreational drugs for medicinal research. Millions of dollars have been contributed to research and trials. We can now expect to see prescription MDMA aided medicines in the coming years.

MDMA contains empathogens which increase emotions of self-love and happiness. As a result, this will essentially promote a sense of euphoria. Furthermore, serotonin and dopamine levels will increase and the brain’s ability to recognise fear is also temporarily distorted. These aspects can greatly relieve the recovery process for people suffering from PTSD. As Michael Mithoefer, medical director for MAPS Public Benefit Corporation states,

“The resurgence of research into using drugs such as MDMA to catalyze psychotherapy is the most promising and exciting development I’ve seen in my psychiatric career.”