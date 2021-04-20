Shrooms have been confirmed as the world’s safest recreational drug

According to the world’s largest annual drug survey, psilocybin shrooms are the least dangerous recreational drug we’re all taking.

Time to get wrist-deep in a couple of cow patties, because magic mushrooms are officially your safest recreational drug. According to real-life scientists, go figure.

The data comes from the recent Global Drug Survey, and amongst the great news for shroom enthusiasts, there was a few other tidbits of information you psychonauts may be into.

The Global Drug Survey pooled the experiences of over 110,000 participants from over 50 countries in 2020. A group of 11,000 in that sample had taken magic mushrooms.

Of all the substances surveyed, mushrooms showed the lowest percentage of users who had to seek emergency medical treatment on their trips. Check out the data set below.

Only 0.6 per cent of users, male and female, who had tripped on shrooms reported having to undergo emergency treatment. This is compared to a global average of 4.1 per cent of meth users, 3.2 per cent of synthetic weed smokers, and 2.0 per cent of boozers.

What stands out here to me is that, aside from methamphetamine and synthetic cannabis (which are widely known to be dangerous), most drugs sit around the one per cent mark.

All as ‘dangerous’ as each other, yet only one of them is legal to consume on a global scale. Huh.

For all the latest of Drugs check out Happy Mag Issue 10, our inaugural Drug Issue, we’re throwing our voice into building a more drug aware world. Find out more about Issue 10 here.