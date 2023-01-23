Trippie Redd drops surprise album Mansion Musik

In a surprise move that sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, Trippie Redd has dropped a new album, Mansion Musik.

Executive produced by Chief Keef, Trippie Redd’s 25-track project features an all-star cast of collaborators, including Travis Scott, Future, Lil Baby, JuiceWRLD, and Lil B.

An ode to Chief Keef’s 2018 mixtape “Mansion Musick,” “Mansion Musik” sees Trippie pushing the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop, bringing together a diverse array of artists for a project that is guaranteed to make its mark.

From hard-hitting collaborations like “Full Loaded” featuring Future and Lil Baby to teaming up with long-time collaborator JuiceWRLD on “Knight Crawler,” Trippie delivers a project that showcases his versatility and creativity.

Trippie’s rise to the top of the hip-hop scene has been steady, with a string of hit singles and collaborations, including “Ain’t Safe” featuring Don Toliver and “Save Me, Please,” both of which amassed millions of streams and earned critical acclaim from outlets like Complex, XXL, and HotNewHipHop. In 2022, he was named one of the Top 100 Most Streamed Artists by HITS, coming in right behind Megan Thee Stallion. He also made his debut at New York Fashion Week, sitting front row at shows like Tommy Hilfiger and attending exclusive events like GQ’s “Man of the Year” party.

Despite his busy schedule, Trippie has reassured fans that “A Love Letter To You 5” is still on the way. With “Mansion Musik” now available, there’s no telling what Trippie Redd will do next, but one thing is for sure: he’s a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop world.

Get it here via 10K Projects/Virgin Music Australia.