Dee Snider “absolutely approves” of Ukraine using Twisted Sister song as a battle cry

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider said he approves of Ukrainians using We’re Not Gonna Take It while resisting the Russian invasion.

Videos of Ukrainians showed many had adopted the anthem as a rallying cry and Dee Snider took to Twitter to let them know they have his support.

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry” Snider wrote.

“My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA.”

