‘Umbrella Academy’ have cast a literal cube in their 3rd season

Umbrella Academy‘s third season cast has dropped and we are insanely keen. One particular casting choice has stolen the show, however, baffling the show’s thousands of fans.

Umbrella Academy has announced is new cast members and fans were left in what could only be hysterics when the seventh actor was revealed. Turns out, the show recruited a literal cube named Christopher.

Look, he’s not just a cube, he’s an “Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube” who can “induce fear without warning and turn the room freezing cold.” Fun fact, he’s also “trustworthy and loyal,” sounds like my kind of cube.

The third series picks up where the second left off, but with ‘Daddy’ switching out the Umbrella Academy for an alternate version, known as the Sparrow Academy. This, like its Umbrella counterpart, will host seven unique superhero siblings.

As well as Christopher, the six other cast members to sign on are Justin Cornwell (Training Day), Justin H. Min, Britne Oldford (Skins), Jake Epstein (Degrassi), Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed).

Series two of Umbrella Academy left viewers on quite the cliffhanger when the Academy’s efforts to stop the nuclear war in ’60s Dallas altered reality, leaving fans in shock and suspense for what was to come.

The announcement came with a detailed description of the character’s names and personality traits, as well as an Instagram post with shots of the cast and, of course, the cube.

Umbrella Academy series three is set to start production in February