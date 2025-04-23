You know a venue has soul when its walls hum with decades of stories

UniBar Adelaide is a rite of passage for students, a pilgrimage for music lovers, and a proving ground for bands destined for greatness.

Since 1975, this iconic spot has long been a cornerstone of Adelaide’s live music scene, where jugs of Coopers flow as freely as the riffs from the stage.

Step inside, and you’re walking into history. That slightly worn-in stage has hosted everyone from Silverchair and Blink-182 to Violent Soho and Tash Sultana, back when they were just hungry acts with something to prove.

The air is thick with the echoes of mosh pits, singalongs, and the kind of gigs that turn into legends by word of mouth.

But UniBar isn’t stuck in the past. After a 2019 revamp, it’s slicker, louder, and more versatile than ever—now with an outdoor amphitheatre in the Cloisters Courtyard, where crowds of up to 2,000 can lose themselves under the stars.

Whether it’s an all-ages punk show, a ska revival, or an indie-folk act testing new material, this place refuses to be boxed in by genre.

By day, it’s a student hangout with lunch specials and happy hour. By night, it transforms into a 500-capacity sweatbox where the energy is contagious.

UniBar prides itself on being a safe, inclusive space. The staff are trained to keep the vibe welcoming, and the bookings reflect a commitment to diversity—no egos, no elitism, just great music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Ann (@jonannmusic)

This isn’t some polished, corporate venue—it’s raw, real, and unapologetically Adelaide.

The crowd? A mix of uni students, die-hard music fans, and curious first-timers who leave as regulars. The drinks? Local craft beers and pub classics (yes, including a solid parmy). The sound? Crisp enough to feel every note, loud enough to rattle your ribs.

Whether you’re there for a midweek pint, a weekend gig, or just to soak in the history, this place reminds you why live music matters.

UniBar Adelaide

Union House, University of Adelaide.

(08) 8223 1245

unibaradl.com.au